Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission has awarded a total of almost $175,000 to fund trail-related improvements in its six-county region, including two projects in the Johnstown area and two more in Somerset County, officials there said.
The following grants were awarded through SAP&DC’s Regional Greenways Mini-Grant Program:
• $45,000 to Rockwood Borough to support the creation of Rockwood Veterans Memorial and Community Park, to include landscaped greenspace, lighting, bike racks, benches and bricks embossed with the names of Rockwood military veterans, founding community members, businesses and residents.
• $30,000 to the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority for detailed planning and preliminary engineering of improved connections from the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail through downtown Johnstown to the Path of the Flood Trail.
The authority had previously been awarded a $244,375 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for that purpose; the SAP&DC grant will provide a portion of the local match required to receive that grant.
• $20,000 to the Stonycreek-Quemahoning Initiative to support Phase II of the Stonycreek-Quemahoning Trails project, which is to include the addition of about 4.5 miles of trail near the Quemahoning Reservoir featuring switchbacks, steeper slopes and sharp twists and turns.
• $5,000 to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority to support enhancements to a park at the base of the Honan Avenue Community Hiking and Biking Trail in Johnstown’s Minersville section. Workers from Johnstown’s public works department are to remove broken asphalt, a rusted chain-link fence and four old basketball hoops from the park, then fill the lot with topsoil, seed it with grass and add benches, garbage and recycling cans, a bike rack and a tri-level water fountain.
Other grant amounts announced were $38,750 to support the extension of the Shuster Way Heritage Trail in Bedford and $31,900 for a river launch area in Huntingdon.
