Kate Orff, a renowned landscape architect, has had activist and visionary work for climate dynamics shared and developed in collaboration with arts institutions, governments and scholars worldwide.
On Sunday, she provided a lecture on “rivers as ecological and economic engines” at BottleWorks Arts in Cambria City, providing perspective on how Johnstown can leverage its natural assets to advance the area.
A professor at Columbia’s Graduate School for Architecture, Planning and Preservation, Orff is also founder of SCAPE, a 50-person firm based in New York City and New Orleans.
She presented several river projects in the SCAPE portfolio that transformed urban conditions through landscape.
With previous investments in the walls of the Conemaugh and Stonycreek river walls from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Orff encouraged plans to maintain or modify that infrastructure in the future.
“You are on your way,” she said.
There’s a way to unlock recreational potential within the river walls, Orff said, and reimagine those rivers as catalysts for investment.
While it’s important to think of the future – increasing rainfall and higher intensity rain events included – Orff said the region will have to face its fear of another flood and instead embrace ideas that keep river confinement in mind, but also encourage ecological, educational and overall community growth.
Orff’s lecture and exhibition was hosted in partnership called “Resilience Accelerator” between Vision 2025 and Columbia University.
Several faculty and students from Columbia’s graduate school (GSAPP), are visiting the area through Monday, meeting with residents and leaders, touring historic and modern sites and studying the natural and manmade landscape.
The information gathered will be formed into report – from outsiders’ perspectives – to show ways the city can utilize its assets for economic growth and quality-of-life enhancement.
The faculty leading the students include two representatives of Columbia’s Center for Resilient Cities and Landscapes – Orff, faculty director, and Johnstown native Thaddeus Pawlowski, managing director.
Pawlowski, said he comes back to his hometown often and is excited to bring new people in to learn from its history, rather than trying to reinvent it.
“I feel like (Johnstown) is the definition of resilient,” Pawlowski said. “What you’re building now is so much more special than what was here before.”
Orff, Pawlowski and the students plan to visit the Center for Metal Arts, Greater Johnstown Water Authority, Gallery on Gazebo, JWF Industries, Dornick Point Sewage Treatment Plant, CPV Fairview Energy Center, Johnstown Flood Museum, AMD&ART Park, Inclined Plane, Cambria City, Kernville and downtown.
Closing remarks will be given at 2 p.m. Monday, with a press conference at 3 p.m. at Bottle Works.
Ryan Kieta, Vision 2025 coordinator, said the community’s goals for its rivers include more recreational/green spaces, updated flood mitigation technology, ecological efforts and exploration of economic development options, such as riverfront property.
Having Orff, Pawlowski and their students in Johnstown “just advances the conversation,” that Vision 2025 hopes to see through to fruition, Kieta said.
