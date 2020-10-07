A herd of 12 goats and a miniature donkey are hard at work at the Johnstown Flood Memorial in St. Michael on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The goats, provided by Allegheny GoatScape in Pittsburgh, are eating the overgrown vegetation as part of the park service’s plan to clear the lake bed. The donkey is on hand in a protective role. According to Ranger Elizabeth Shope, the goats will be on the job through mid-November, depending on the weather.
