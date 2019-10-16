“Be true to yourself.”
That was the message heard by nearly 30 Greater Johnstown High School students Wednesday afternoon, as local artist Alan Rauch spoke about his background and experiences as a professional artist.
“I found that at the beginning of learning how to paint it wasn’t all that easy for me because I had to get out of the mode of being in the advertising world all of those years and learn how to be creative in a different way,” Rauch said to the group of art students.
“What I finally wound up learning how to do was to follow my own instincts and learn to draw and paint things that I could really relate to myself.”
Rauch, a Johnstown resident, spent much of his career as an art director and graphic designer for several advertising agencies in New York City before making the transition to professional artist.
“It’s tough learning who we are as young people, and as we get older we start understanding a little bit about our feelings and emotions,” Rauch said to the class. “You want to be unique, you want to be creative, and you want to do something that is part of who you are and not necessarily what you are seeing from other artists.
“So it’s really important to make that connection with who you are,” he said. “To be unique you have to be who you are.”
Greater Johnstown High School art teacher Cynthia Maloy said it was important for her students to hear from the local artist who could provide the pupils with a perspective that many of them had never heard from.
“I think it’s nice for students in our school to see that there are artists in our area,” Maloy said. “A lot of students might not realize that we do have a plethora of areas where they can go to see the arts and just having (Rauch) as a role model for them.
“I like how he talked about letting them be individuals and to experiment,” she said. “For me as a teacher, it’s refreshing to think about each one of my students having their own personality and their own way of expressing themselves. That’s important.”
Greater Johnstown senior Morna Haluska has plans of possibly pursuing a career in the arts following her time at the high school. She said Rauch’s presentation on Wednesday provided her with a new confidence to express herself through her art.
“I thought it was really interesting to see how (Rauch) used to work as an advertiser, and to go from such a confined position to a very freeform of art is really interesting,” Haluska said.
“My main takeaway was probably to try to express more from my experiences in life, and try to express that more in my art to make it more individualized.”
Rauch, whose paintings are exhibited at Bottle Works in Cambria City, said he was thrilled to meet and speak with the art students on Wednesday.
“It was absolutely terrific being here,” said Rauch, following his presentation. “I always wanted to be a teacher of young people, because they’re the ones who are at the forefront of the world of art. And just to be amongst them, there’s so much excitement within the group itself. It’s great.
“What’s really important for young people to understand is that they are just at the very beginning of their art careers right now and their life as an artist is going to keep evolving and blossoming into different areas,” he said. “I just wanted to tell the students that if they think they are locked into what they enjoy the most, well they got a lot ahead of them and it’s all going to keep changing.
“Everything changes in life.”
