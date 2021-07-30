Suzanne Fredericks says she stepped into a new store in her Johnstown neighborhood a few days after it opened in June.
The Moxham resident said she now loves purchasing “the incense and Sweet Pea and Wildflower for my dry hands.”
She recalled: “When I saw what they were selling, I knew I had to come back.”
The store at 128 Village St. in Moxham is called ?M.I.H! WE THE BEST, which owner Christopher “Shakir” Linton said is a reference to Allah: “It means, ‘He is Master.’ ”
Though he doesn’t have signage yet, customers can identify Linton’s store by the hanging crescent moon and star decoration in the window.
In 2018, Linton was selling men’s and women’s body oils from the trunk of his car.
When a friend suggested he open a store in Johnstown, Linton had his reservations.
“In Johnstown, I knew Islam wasn’t relevant,” he said, “and I didn’t think people would support me.”
Linton said that as he continued to sell the oils from his car, “people got to know me.
“Then people started asking me, ‘Where’s your store?’ ”
Linton and his wife, Avonna, sell traditional Muslim apparel, organic soaps, face and hair products, and “a few other things worth borrowing,” he said.
Daily, he offers free coffee and tea.
When customers enter the store, Linton wants people to ask for foot booties (to cover their shoes) “or slip your shoes off by the door.”
The first time Fredericks came to the store, she said, seeing the Islamic owner and his wife “didn’t faze me.”
“I’m an old hippie,” she said.
“I’ve traveled, and I’ve been around everybody.
“As long as I’m treated like a good customer, I’ll be back.”
The body oils for which Linton is known for are displayed on the front counter.
Although Muslim women only wear fragrances in the home, Avonna does have her favorites, including White Diamonds, made famous by the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, she said.
“Also, Winter Berry – it’s a sweet-smelling scent.”
For men, Christopher Linton said, one of his best-selling oils is “Prada Sport.”
Fashion and prayer
Linton, a Philadelphia native, wears more casual clothing than traditional Muslim attire.
“Islam is like the different colors of a peacock,” he said.
“The Muslim people come in a variety.”
Though Linton’s dress preference doesn’t suggest Islamic male, he said his conversation and his public prayer announce his faith.
“When I am speaking to someone, I interject ‘Inshallah’ – ‘God willing,’ or ‘Subpanallah’ – ‘All glory to Allah,’ ” he said. “I pray five times a day. It’s something I chose to do publicly.”
When in prayer outdoors, the Solomon Homes resident has a rug under his feet while standing, bowing or prostrating.
“I am not doing this to be seen,” he said. “First and foremost, I am fulfilling my Islamic obligation.”
Also, “bringing an awareness of Islam, while letting my public prayer be a reminder to other Muslims struggling in their prayer that they are not alone.”
In regards to the general public, Linton said prayer can open up dialogue.
“I had people take pictures of me when I prostrate,” he said. “Others will ask me if I am OK.”
If his obligation prayer takes place at the store, he said, “I can give them a booklet on Islam.”
Faith and traditions
Christopher and Avonna Linton have five children. The couple said they have had good and bad experiences while living in Johnstown.
When he interviews for a job, he informs the potential employers of his religious obligation.
“Employers have been good about that,” he says. “Since I pray five times a day, my prayers are shorter.”
Linton said he’s very pleased with the interfaith dialogue he’s had.
“I have spoken to Protestants, to Catholics and a Wiccan,” he said. “Many of them don’t know Islam, except what they see on television.”
At some grocery stores, a bit of explanation is needed at the deli.
“I tell them I don’t eat pork,” he said. “Then I ask them to clean the meat slicer, before they cut my lunch meat.”
When out shopping, Avonna wears a traditional hijab, which she said causes “endless staring from the female workers.” She then “leaves the grocery store, and waits in the car.”
Avonna said she mostly wears pink, purple or red hijabs. When she wears a black hijab and it’s 90 degrees, she gets that sarcastic summertime question: “Aren’t you hot?”
“The material is lightweight, not heavy,” she said. “Besides, I’m useD to wearing a hijab. I’ve worn the hijab since I was 18.”
Avonna said a few women have told her, “You look nice.”
But many cling to an assumption: “She’s oppressed.”
In a soft tone, Avonna said, “My hijab is beautiful to me. It’s modest, and I don’t like highlighting my body.
“When you don’t see my physical body, you give me eye contact, and you really hear what I am communicating to you.”
LaToya Bicko is a Johnstown freelance writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.