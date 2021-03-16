814 Lanes & Games, 1140 Frances St., Richland Township, is donating a portion of its proceeds earned Thursday to the United Way of the Laurel Highlands to benefit people in Cambria and Somerset counties.
United Way provides the PA 211 network, a free call center that helps people find a variety of services, including shelters, food banks and summer camps for children, and early childhood education and drug and alcohol prevention programs.
The organization also supports programs that heat, feed and shelter community members in need.
814 Lanes & Games offers bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, food and other entertainment.
