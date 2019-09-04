Officials with the Salvation Army in Johnstown are already preparing for the Christmas season.
Assistance for children and seniors will be offered this year through the charity’s location on Vine Street.
Last year, the Salvation Army assisted 303 families with children with Christmas gifts, said Lt. Karyn Morris. Including the senior citizens who received gifts last year, there were more than 1,000 individuals whose holidays were made brighter by the Salvation Army.
“We want to see them having the kind of Christmas we’d want for ourselves,” Morris said.
This year, the sign-up procedure for Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army will be different.
Original documentation required to apply includes proof of residency, such as a utility bill or lease, birth certificates for all children, identification for parents and guardians, proof of income for everyone in the household including children and proof of expenses.
Signups will be held at the Salvation Army’s Johnstown office at 576 Vine St. at the following dates and times: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18; 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19; 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4.
Gifts will be provided for children up to 14 years old and for senior citizens ages 62 and up.
Morris said local stores, including Boscov’s, will have Christmas trees to allow customers to choose the name of a child or senior, purchase a gift for them, and drop off the gift at 225 Franklin St., Suite 100, in Johnstown, which is an office space the Salvation Army has rented for donation drop-off and distribution.
In addition to Christmas preparation, Morris said the Salvation Army can always use volunteers for new and existing programs.
Morris said those include Project Bundle Up, which provides coats to those in need during the winter months, an ongoing meal program, a new character-building class for children that will soon begin and a mentoring initiative Morris is working on to help young people in the area break the cycle of poverty.
“We have plenty to do,” Morris said.
For questions related to Christmas assistance or other Salvation Army programs, call 814-539-3110.
