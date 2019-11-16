A Johnstown technology company has been acquired by a custom learning solutions company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Allen Interactions Inc., a developer of cloud-based corporate training solutions, announced this week the acquisition of Problem Solutions, an information technology and services company located on Industrial Park Road in Richland Township.
“We are incredibly excited to join the Allen Interactions team,” said Mike Hruska, CEO of Problem Solutions. “Merging the capabilities of these two companies into one makes a world-class team that can help organizations grow their people as well as their business.”
Problem Solutions, founded in 2003 by Hruska and his brother Nik, builds new technology products and systems for commercial and government organizations, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.
“As the leader in the custom learning space, Allen Interactions has solidified its position as a strategic end-to-end partner,” Hruska said. “We believe our deep expertise across multiple technology stacks is a perfect complement to Allen Interactions’ solution matrix. And, we are excited to work shoulder to shoulder with a team that clearly aligns with our values and focus on customer success.”
With more than 25 years of experience in instructional design, technology, creativity, process, and project management, Allen Interactions has become a recognized industry leader, partnering with more than 500 clients that cover a wide range of industries.
Michael Allen, chairman and CEO of Allen Interactions, said the addition of the talented Problem Solutions staff will allow his company to offer a broader range of analysis and technology solutions.
“We’re really delighted to work with the people there in Johnstown because we know from experience that these are outstandingly talented people,” Allen said.
“These are people, we feel, of real quality, which is important to us in the area of building proficiency.
“This company has been in business for over 26 years now, and we’ve partnered with a lot of groups, but we’ve never partnered with a group that we have so much respect for as Problem Solutions and that team there headed by Mike Hruska,” he said. “We know from first-hand experience the values that guide them and motivate them, and we feel a real kinsmanship with them.
“This is putting more fuel in the engine to help us reach more people in more situations and hopefully provide really great benefits for them.”
Both companies will be united under the Allen Interactions brand in the months ahead, and with those changes comes anticipated growth of the Johnstown site, Hruska said.
“We see the ability to hire beyond the typical software engineering and project managers that we hire,” Hruska said. “We see the opportunity for people with backgrounds in learning, education, human resources, talent management, instructional design and multimedia that we’ll be able to hire here in the region.
“We are looking for people not just here, but also those wanting to move back to the area,” he said. “We encourage anyone to reach out to us that is interested in moving back now or in the near future.”
