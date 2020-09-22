The investigation is continuing into last month’s shooting of a Black Lives Matter activist in Bedford County, authorities said Tuesday.
State police are now calling the investigation one of attempted homicide as gunfire was exchanged between the activists and the property owners, said Ryan Tarkowski, state police communication director in Harrisburg.
No charges have been filed as of Tuesday.
“This investigation involves a significant amount of video and physical evidence,” he said.
About 30 activists from Wisconsin were traveling on foot and in vehicles on Aug. 24 to Washington, D.C., for the March to Washington 2020 when they stopped in the 800 block of Lincoln Highway near Schellsburg.
Troopers said there was an “exchange of gunfire” following a confrontation with two property owners. One of the activists was hit with birdshot and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, where he was treated and later released.
Troopers recovered a shotgun, shotgun shells, a semi-automatic pistol and 9mm casings.
“Determining ownership of the (pistol), who possessed it, who fired it, and whether or not the firearm was carried lawfully are all aspects of the ongoing investigation,” Tarkowski said.
Somerset attorney Matthew Zatko is representing Terry Myers, one of the property owners. Zatko said Tuesday he is waiting for the investigation to conclude and that he is confident Myers will be exonerated of wrongdoing.
“There was clearly a firearm found at the scene that did not belong to my client,” Zatko has said. “All the firearms owned by my client are lawfully possessed and registered.”
The Myers family, owners of Myers Garage, own property on both sides of the road, including the parking area were the activists had stopped, he said.
“The individuals who were there were clearly informed they were on private property and were not to remain there,” Zatko said. “The evidence will clearly show that Mr. Myers was not the aggressor that evening.”
