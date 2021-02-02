EBENSBURG – A former Cambria County Prison inmate who was accused of licking and eating from a spatula he was using to prepare food for prison employees pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a third-degree felony count of aggravated harassment by a prisoner.
Gavin Terrance Hopkins, 19, formerly of Philadelphia, was charged in June 2020 after he was allegedly seen on surveillance video bringing a spatula to his mouth, licking it, eating from it and putting it back into the food that was being prepared.
Hopkins was also allegedly seen on the video spraying cleaning solution “near and possibly into” a pot of cheese sauce, then mixing macaroni and cheese with his hands while wearing the same gloves he used to spray the cleaning solution.
Charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person are set to be dismissed as part of the plea agreement. President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III scheduled Hopkins’ sentencing for March 15. In accordance with the plea agreement, Hopkins will receive a county jail sentence, the judge said.
Hopkins is already serving a state prison sentence of 1 1/2 to seven years on charges of robbery and aggravated assault stemming from the robbery of a Johnstown AutoZone store in August 2019. He will begin serving his new sentence after that state prison sentence is completed, according to the judge. He participated in Tuesday’s sentencing hearing by videoconference from SCI Camp Hill, near Harrisburg.
Charges are still pending against a former Cambria County Prison inmate who was charged alongside Hopkins.
Lawrence J. Williams, 28, of Johnstown, was accused of eating with a spoon from a serving bowl, then putting the spoon back into the bowl. Court records indicate that a bench warrant was issued for Williams on Oct. 1 and that the case against him was to be extended until he is found.
Hopkins and Williams were working without supervision in the prison’s kitchen at around 1:30 a.m. May 30, 2020, when the acts for which they were charged were allegedly recorded on surveillance video, according to criminal complaints against them.
Warden Christian Smith said when the charges were filed that the incident led prison officials to begin serving pre-packaged meals, rather than buffet-style meals, to third-shift employees.
