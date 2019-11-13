EBENSBURG – Generating revenue and curbing expenses are constant challenges at the Cambria County Prison.
During a Cambria County Prison Board meeting Wednesday, prison staff said a large portion of overtime costs come from officers transporting inmates to preliminary hearings at eight district judge offices.
Bill Patterson, first deputy warden, said the prison’s $438,000 in overtime costs to date for this year includes $146,000 for holiday pay, $292,000 for actual overtime and the remaining portion for shift differential pay. Many of those costs are mandated in union contracts.
Officers transporting inmates to district judge offices for preliminary hearings is a cheaper option than having constables cover that duty, but Patterson said holding a weekly central court for all preliminary hearings could help the issue.
“We do the best we can,” Patterson said. “(Transports to preliminary hearings) is the driving force of our overtime.”
Cambria County Court Administrator Bill Valko said central court would not be convenient for police or the public, and would likely require construction of a facility to hold weekly preliminary hearings.
“Central court is not all it’s cracked up to be,” Valko said. “The system we have is about as good as it’s going to be at this point, truthfully.”
In addition to officers covering multiple transports, Patterson said an increase in inmate hospitalizations has also contributed to overtime.
More inmates are arriving at the prison in poor health, he said, and some haven’t seen a doctor in years or are going through withdrawal symptoms from drug abuse.
It’s not up to prison staff to determine if inmates should be hospitalized, Patterson said, and prison staff try to make sure hospitalized inmates can be released from custody unless their charges are too serious.
In addition, the state has officially phased out housing state parole violators at county prisons, which will mean a loss of about $1.5 million in revenue each year.
The Cambria County Prison housed 54 state parole violators who completed their programs by mid-October, Patterson said.
Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan pointed out that there have been nearly 30 referrals to a newly created resource for pregnant women struggling with substance abuse, including several Cambria County Prison inmates.
Conemaugh Health’s maternal addiction resource center provides help for expectant mothers with substance abuse disorder, Callihan said, which could alleviate the prison’s budget from covering these services.
At the prison’s 2020 budget hearing last month, County Controller Ed Cernic Jr. expressed concern over $12.2 million in planned expenses and $500,000 proposed for overtime costs.
The prison employs 84 full-time staff members and, during an average week, sees at least 36 hours of overtime per day, according to Warden Christian Smith.
The prison budgeted $375,000 for overtime this year.
The number of ill inmates entering the facility is rising and the county has budgeted $1.7 million for medication and medical expenses in the 2020.
“The prison’s costs are escalating at a higher pace than any of our other departments at this point,” Cernic said during Wednesday’s prison board meeting.
