SOMERSET - A Friedens woman will stand trial in Somerset County court, accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at SCI-Laurel Highlands, where she had worked as a licensed practical nurse, authorities said.
Nicole Lynne Wilson, 33, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday before President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
Jury selection begins Jan. 6.
State police in Somerset charged Wilson with a felony count of institutional sexual assault.
According to a criminal complaint, a male inmate told troopers he would periodically visit the medical room to get a clean cup for his morning coffee. Sometimes he and Wilson would correspond using yellow sticky notes.
The relationship reportedly turned physical in November 2018.
Troopers said they began investigating after a complaint was forwarded to them by the state Department of Corrections.
Wilson is free on bond.
