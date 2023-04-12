EBENSBURG, Pa. – An increase in housing revenue is still expected to leave gaps for Cambria County Prison.
During the Cambria County Prison Board’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, Warden Christian Smith told the board that prison staff negotiated a new contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.
“It's taken a while, but our daily housing rate has increased from $70 a day to $114.50 per day. Our transport rate per officer has increased from $34 per hour to $37.83 per hour,” Smith said.
He added that an addition to the contract was reimbursement for staff who provide video services for federal hearings that are conducted at the jail.
According to Smith, the new contract puts Cambria County in line with larger counties such as Dauphin County.
County Controller Ed Cernic said that with raises, increasing operations costs and constant repairs, the budget line at the prison is always moving.
“It only impacts the bottom line, and when our budget originally started out about $13 million this year, that all is funded from the general fund,” Cernic said, adding that revenues such as the Marshals contract offset those costs.
“We're down 35% on the revenue right now on contracts, so it all factors in and it comes down to one line, that if we don't have the additional revenues from outside, it comes from the general fund budget – and you’ve got to remember $1.2 million is 1 mill of tax.”
Deputy Controller Kris Seager said that they are often asked about using COVID-19 relief funds.
“You can't pay everyday expenses with one-time revenue because it’s not sustainable,” she said.
According to Cernic, the 35% is about $200,000, which is less than previous years.
“It's just like a slippery slope,” he said.
