Construction is set to begin by the end of summer on a Primanti Bros. restaurant in Richland Township.
Richland Township officials confirmed the building permit needed to renovate the former Lone Star Steakhouse space has been awarded, and a Primanti spokesman said the project is next in line to get underway.
“Right now, we’re finishing up a remodel at our Moon Township (Allegheny County) location and Johnstown is the next one on our list,” Primanti Bros. Chief Marketing Officer Adam Golomb said.
The weather can always be a factor, he added, “but our goal is to have the Johnstown location open by the end of the year.”
The future Primanti’s site is at 510 Galleria Drive inside the 5,200-square-foot former steakhouse site.
Pennswood Commercial Realty, which brokered the deal, and Primanti Bros. officials announced the restaurant’s development in May, saying a crew of 75 people – bartenders, kitchen staff and servers – will be hired to stack or serve Primanti’s “Almost Famous” sandwiches and other fare.
Its menu also includes wings, pizza and other sandwiches.
As planned, Johnstown will become Primanti’s 26th Pennsylvania location, but one of just a handful east of Westmoreland County, the company’s website shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.