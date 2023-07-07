JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A message of love, diversity and acceptance will be celebrated at this community gathering.
The Keystone Alliance Gaylife Newsletter will host "Ready ... Set ... Pride!" from 5 to 9 p.m. July 15 in Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
The free event will feature entertainment, presentations, nonprofit and merchandise vendors, food and children's activities.
"This will be the single largest Pride happening ever held in the region," said Philip Bayush, event planner. "Many facets of the entire community have come together with strong support to make this event a great success."
The program will include proclamations and official letters presented to the alliance from Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, the Cambria County commissioners, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. and Gov. Josh Shapiro.
An invocation will be given by the Rev. Nancy Threadgill, pastor of St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
Entertainment will include lightsaber shows from Gray Saber Academy, a local rapper recording artist, a hula hoop dancer, a vocalist ensemble, a DJ and four drag performers.
"These shows will not be explicit or adult-oriented, but rather presented in a fun, colorful celebration of Pride," Bayush said.
Top Dog Productions will provide sound and lighting.
A children's area will include an arts and crafts table, sidewalk chalk drawing, balloons and face-painting.
"The park is going to look very festive with 1,000 colored balloons that we're going to do everywhere," Bayush said. "We're also going to fill the fountain up with balloons to make it look like one big colorful centerpiece."
Artisan vendors will sell jewelry, candles, bath and body products, house plants and Pride bracelets.
For additional safety, Locust Street and Gazebo Park will be closed to traffic and turned into a pedestrian mall.
At 7:30 p.m., there will be hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and bottled water available at no cost.
Bayush said rather than bringing in outside food vendors, they wanted to focus on downtown restaurants and businesses, and many will be open during the event offering themed specials.
"The response from our downtown establishments has been very positive and overwhelming," he said. "Each establishment that is participating will have a colorful bunch of helium balloons displayed in front of their building so that it will be easy for visitors to find."
Attendees will receive a "fun map" detailing the location of the establishments as well as a brief description of what they offer.
Following the event on the park, an afterparty will be held starting at 9 p.m. at Lucy's Place, 520 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.
There will be drink specials, and at 10 p.m., the Allegheny All-Stars will present "Ready ... Set ... Pride Show" featuring nine drag performances.
"This performance will entertain you with illusion and fun," Bayush said.
Attendees must be 21 years of age. There is a $5 cover.
Bayush said organizers hope to make the Pride event an annual gathering in Central Park.
"It's nice to have Johnstown on the map that we're progressive and accepting, and we're a diverse, loving community," he said. "People are slowly coming around, not necessarily embracing it, but at least accepting it. We're here, we're human and we're a part of the community."
Organizers are accepting additional vendors, restaurants and businesses who want to participate as well as volunteers. Those interested can call 814-243-6949 or 814-421-8000.
For more information, visit www.johnstownpride.org, www.facebook.com/jtowngo, or www.facebook.com/makejohnstowngreatagain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.