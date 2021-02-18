The Westmont Hilltop School Board approved proposed renovations to the Price Field complex at Thursday’s meeting.
That includes the installation of artificial turf, an upgraded track and field facility, lights, bathrooms, a concession area, an upgraded press box and expanded spectator bleachers.
The project is not to exceed $6.5 million and will be funded through a combination of new debt and money from the fund balance.
“Price Field is unique, as it is in walking and biking district of the entire school district,” President Rob Gleason said. “These long-overdue upgraded facilities will be available not only for the students, but for all residents of the school district.
“With our new junior-senior high school tennis courts, three gyms, a wellness center and wrestling room, Westmont Hilltop will be among the finest athletic facilities in the region.”
With the approval of the work, the members hired FieldTurf as general contractor, with ELA Sport, Inc. as the subcontractor for planning design and construction, in a roll call vote that passed 8-1. Lisa Drennen voted against the motion.
At this time, the design, construction cost, final contract sum and scope of construction are to be determined through collaboration with the two companies and school district, according to the motion.
The authorization is also contingent on solicitor approval and development of a mutually satisfactory agreement between all parties involved.
Drennen was also the sole vote against the motion to accept $4 million of debt service, in which the members approved the administration to work with Public Financial Management as advisors and Dinsmore and Shohl LLP as bond counsel.
That money will be put into a construction fund for “various capital projects throughout the district.”
“This is very manageable debt,” Treasurer Kamal Gella said. “This is a good project to do at this time.”
The district will pay around $108,000 next year and roughly $213,000 per year for the following 28 years to cover the amount borrowed, but the board noted that there would be no tax increase at this time.
Also in the Price Field project, the group approved Eckles Architecture and Engineering for architecture and engineering services at a cost of 7% of the concession stand, entrance construction and bathroom expenses, with the same contingencies as the renovations approval.
During public comment, Westmont parent Christina Fosbrink inquired about the playground at the elementary, which was recently upgraded by the PTO, and whether the renovations would require that structure to be moved – possibly to a smaller area.
She wasn’t against the project, but urged the board to consider other locations instead of Price Field for an athletic complex.
“We’re just emotional about this because we worked for months on this playground,” Fosbrink said.
At the end of the meeting Gleason told her that he’d call and discuss the matter further.
