JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A death investigation into a body found Sunday at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School's Price Field confirmed the death as a suicide, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Monday.

West Hills Fire Department assisted the coroner's office at the scene after police were contacted at approximately 6:50 a.m. Sunday, Lees said.

The Tribune-Democrat is not identifying the individual.

The Tribune-Democrat does not report on suicides unless they occur in public places or unless they involve public figures or are connected with criminal investigations. 

