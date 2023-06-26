JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A death investigation into a body found Sunday at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School's Price Field confirmed the death as a suicide, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Monday.
West Hills Fire Department assisted the coroner's office at the scene after police were contacted at approximately 6:50 a.m. Sunday, Lees said.
The Tribune-Democrat is not identifying the individual.
The Tribune-Democrat does not report on suicides unless they occur in public places or unless they involve public figures or are connected with criminal investigations.
