Since the Somerset County General Authority’s Que line project first started supplying much of central Somerset County, two of three “Y” connections that carry the water from the Quemahoning Reservoir has broke – most recently last year.
The question of when the third could go is one that could impact 20,000 businesses or residents – including UPMC Somerset Hospital, the general authority’s chairman, Randy Welker, told Cambria Somerset Authority counterparts Thursday.
It’s a concern that prompted the Somerset County General Authority and the CSA, which manages the reservoir that provides the water, to take a step toward addressing the matter. During the latter agency’s board meeting Thursday, they agreed to have the line excavated to determine what parts would be needed to replace the connection – and how difficult it would be – in the event the connection would break.
Welker said the authority won’t have an issue paying for the $4,500 exploratory cost if it means preventing a sudden loss of water throughout their territory.
“If that breaks ... we have at best, 72 hours of water in storage,” Welker said, noting its “extremely critical” to prevent that scenario from happening.
The “Y” connection is buried underground a short distance south of the Quemahoning Reservoir. The Que Line, operated by the Somerset County General Authority, continues for 22 miles south of that area, providing water to Boswell, the Somerset area and part of Conemaugh Township, among other communities.
Cambria Somerset Authority Chairman Jim Greco said the authority doesn’t want to fix what isn’t broken – but following a discussion on the matter Thursday, both sides agreed that it makes sense to determine what a replacement would involve – and order those parts to enable the job to be fast-tracked when the connection does fail.
Welker and the general authority’s engineer, John Wahl, said they were given the indication it could be an up to $80,000 project. But CSA Manager Earl Waddell said the authority couldn’t say for sure because they didn’t assume control over the section of line until after it was built in 2007 – and specifications are “vague,” he added.
CSA officials agreed they’d have Laurel Management go ahead with the excavation and assign their L.R. Kimball Engineer Dave Minnear oversee the job to determine what fittings are needed.
“We’ll get started as soon as weather permits,” Greco said.
Welker said they’d rather see the authority lead the effort, even if it means spending some of their resources to make it happen.
“It’s your system. Your people know (it) better than we do,” he said.
Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson, who serves as the county’s liason on the CSA board, said county officials also view the connection as a priority – and believe it would be “a huge mistake” not to have the materials on hand to fix the line in short order.
Greco said having the right parts would enable the job to be done within 48 hours.
