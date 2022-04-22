JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For therapist Ellen Stewart, helping an adult deal with the lingering trauma of childhood abuse is like opening a series of Russian nesting dolls.
There is, of course, the visible image on the outer shell.
But then, one by one, the other figures are removed and separated until the smallest – the child who was sexually assaulted, beaten, emotionally berated, neglected – is revealed.
Then, she said, the healing can begin.
“It’s a gentle process of opening up those parts to get to the core of the memory that is hurting,” said Stewart, a member of Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates.
Or, to use maybe a more modern reference: “People have said to me, ‘Do you work with children?’ and I say, ‘I always work with children. They sometimes show up in an adult avatar.’ It’s really important to me that their younger self knows that that part is safe and they’re allowed to talk. It’s very painful for a person to carry that all their life.”
Stewart works with children, too, who struggle to process the events, given their still developing understanding of the world.
“The abuse, not matter what it is – if it’s physical, or mental, if it’s verbal – if it happens before the age of 6, a child will process that information differently than if it happens when they’re older,” Stewart said. “Their brains just aren’t as developed, and so they cannot engage in abstract thinking. That child knows Santa Claus because there were presents under the tree and the cookies are gone. They have proof.
“The child will process the trauma as though they’re looking for proof, and the proof usually lands on their head, saying that they are the problem, they are at fault.
A negative belief will enter into their brain, based on a shame statement – like, ‘I am not good enough, I am not lovable. I can’t take care of myself.’ and then those negative thoughts will look for more proof as they get older.”
Stewart employs several forms of therapy, including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, and Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.
EMDR involves the patient recalling the traumatic events and simultaneously doing a movement, such as side-to-side eye motion, in an effort to help store the memory in the proper place in the brain. TF-CBT is a way for a child to create a narrative of what happened – with spaces left to add emotion – in an effort to normalize the process.
“It’s a way of their story not owning them, but they own the story,” Stewart said.
‘Having all the support’
Therapy is one of many ways to help abused children and adults still dealing with issues rooted in assaults that were perpetrated years ago.
Numerous groups, including Beginnings Inc., Somerset County Children and Youth Services, and Children’s Aid Home Programs of Somerset County, provide help.
Beginnings, located in downtown Johnstown, offers community health workers, early intervention, parents as teachers, Parent and Child Together (PACT) and Court Appointed Special Advocates.
CASA is a nationally recognized program in which volunteers check in on abused or neglected children in order to provide “an extra set of eyes and ears for the court,” Beginnings Executive Director Paula Eppley-Newman said.
One of the goals is to help adults develop better parenting skills, so they learn to not resort to abusive behavior.
“As a parent, you don’t know what you don’t know when you have a kid, so having all the support in the world can be helpful. … Every parent we work with has strengths,” Eppley-Newman said. “We look for those strengths, and then we build on those strengths.
‘It’s not that every parent parents the same, but they parent to their strength. That makes a big difference.
“Again, that’s in that prevention realm because the more you know and the more support you have, the less anger maybe you’ll take out on a young child. You’ll understand about correcting kids, and discipline and things like that. Back in the old times, it used to be just a smack in the face. That’s not the way you do it any more. There’s a better way to do it that doesn’t create all the childhood trauma that we are seeing in adults nowadays.”
Somerset CYS offers similar assistance.
“Many of the families that we provide services to do have some issues in which we believe that some parent education can assist them and support them. … ,” Somerset County Children and Youth Services Administrator Doug Walters said. “A high number of our cases involve families that have domestic violence issues, and substance abuse issues, as well as mental health issues. They may have all those issues. Sometimes it may only be one or it could be two.”
And, although there are dark times, success stories occur, too, that are, as Eppley-Newman described, “cause for celebration, trust me.”
She said: “And we see a lot of that. Don’t think that it’s all doom and gloom.”
Foster care shortage
Sometimes, though, despite all other efforts, children need to be removed from parental custody for their own safety.
Right now, Somerset CYS has about 140 youngsters in out-of-home placement, of which approximately 80% are in some form of foster care, according to Walters.
“We’re really making every effort to try to keep kids out of group homes, out of congregate care, because there’s been a lot of research done that has revealed congregate care placement is not always successful in the long term in resolving issues,” Walters said. “If we can keep kids in a family or family-like setting, even if they have severe issues, we will absolutely try to do that.”
Both Walters and Eppley-Newman said there is a shortage of foster care homes.
“We need more people that are willing to reach out and become foster parents and help a child move through the process,” Eppley-Newman said.
“We need more people to become CASA advocates that can help. We all sit back and go, “Woe is me. Look at that. That’s really terrible.’ But we should all be stepping up and doing something, even if it’s just making sure that your neighborhood kids are safe.”
Children’s Aid Home Programs operates foster care, resident care and adoption programs, along with other services, such as day care and education – for children mostly from Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties.
“Most people who are familiar with us see us as a group home where children reside 24 hours, which is basically where we started, but we’ve actually grown to encompass a lot of other services,” Children’s Aid Home Programs Executive Director Lynne Sablotski said. “Our goal is to provide a continuum of quality services so our kids in the area and surrounding areas don’t have to leave the area to get quality services.”
In the past eight years, Children’s Aid Home Programs has provided services to 325 children in residential care, 197 in foster family care, 271 in partial hospitalization programs and 145 in alternative education, along with 28 in day treatment over the previous five years.
More than half of them have been abused in some way, Sablotski said.
