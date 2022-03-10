JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Might not want to change those winter tires just yet.
A winter storm is projected to drop at least 6 inches of snow on the Cambria-Somerset region – with the likelihood of greater totals in higher elevations, AccuWeather meteorologist Max Gawryla said.
Totals could hit up to 10 inches in some areas, he said.
The culprit for the mid-March storm: A strong cold front is moving into the region with an arctic air mass settling in behind it, Gawryla said Thursday.
Add air that has plenty of moisture and you have the perfect situation for heavy snowfalls – in this case, perhaps up to an inch an hour, he said.
The incoming storm will make for some interesting conditions Friday.
Highs will be near the mid-50s in Johnstown and 58 degrees in Bedford before dropping into the upper 20s in the area by Saturday morning.
Before that happens, rain will move into the area Friday night and change over to snow late that night.
By morning, snow will become heavy and travel could be "pretty treacherous" Saturday morning and early afternoon," Gawryla said.
Pennsylvania's northern tier – north of Interstate 80 will likely see even heavier snowfall totals before the storm moves through, he said
The worst of the storm should be over by late Saturday.
And Gawryla said temperatures will improve by Monday, with temperatures back in the low 50s by mid-week.
"Patterns can change pretty quickly this time of year," he said. "It shouldn't be long until we start to see warmer temperatures moving back in."
