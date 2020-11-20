One year ago, 74-year-old Anthony Profaizer was found beaten to death in his Geistown home. John E. Hoffman, 52, was charged with homicide.
The case remains in Cambria County court with no trial date set. A hearing on pretrial motions is scheduled for Dec. 15.
“We conducted a full investigation, and right now we’re moving forward and waiting for the pretrial,” Cambria County chief Detective Kristy Freoni said on Friday.
The investigation began when a family member reported Profaizer missing.
Geistown police found Profaizer’s body covered by a gray carpet in the garage of his 609 Sunberry St. home on Nov. 25, 2019. He died from blunt force trauma to the head.
Hoffman is being represented by attorneys John Lovette III and Joseph Sutton, of the Public Defenders office.
They have filed a motion of habeas corpus/motion to dismiss the case.
“We’re arguing that the charges should never have been filed,” Lovette said. The commonwealth’s only evidence is the testimony of jail house informants, he said.
Hoffman has maintained his innocence.
Hoffman’s name surfaced when investigators spoke with confidential informants.
One informant reportedly told county detectives that Hoffman made money by selling prescription pain pills for Profaizer and that he would refer to Profaizer as “the gift that keeps on giving,” Detective Robert Fye testified at Hoffman’s preliminary hearing in February.
Hoffman allegedly told an informant that when Profaizer “stopped giving, he did what he had to do,” Fye said.
Hoffman allegedly told an informant that he struck Profaizer with a pipe, stole his pills and left him in the garage, Fye said.
Investigators obtained four search warrants for the house and property, including a warrant for a blue 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix that was parked inside the garage and a black 2006 Chrysler 300 that was parked in the driveway.
Blood and other evidence was processed at the state police crime lab in Greensburg.
Lovette said he expects that prosecutors will make the informants available for cross examination at the Dec. 15 hearing.
“We would have the right to cross examine them,” he said.
“We don’t know what they’re going to say, if they’re lying.”
County Judge David Tulowitzki will then determine if the case goes to trial.
If that happens, jury selection would be in March, Lovette said.
