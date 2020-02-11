The Press Bistro in the Cambria County Central Park Complex reopened Monday.
The restaurant in downtown Johnstown was temporarily closed Friday by order of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Bureau of Food Safety.
A food safety inspector found cockroaches in the restaurant Friday morning after following up with a complaint.
A sign left on the restaurant's door Friday informed customers of an “infestation beyond our control in the Central Cambria Complex ... The issue is being addressed by our landlord (the Cambria County Commissioners), and we will be reopened on Monday.”
A statement from Cambria County Solicitor Bill Barbin, representing the county as the landlord, read: “The Central Park Complex has routine monthly pest control maintenance. The County will continue to provide maintenance, and will assist the restaurant to find the source of the problem.”
Press expressed thanks to its customers in a Facebook post during the closure.
"We want to say thank you and send love and good vibes to all of our supporters. ... We want you to know that we are always working diligently to provide the best experience for all of you," the Press' post read.
"Unfortunately we have issues that we deal with everyday being in an old building like ours. We work together and try to control situations as much as we can ... we always do the best that we can. We feel it really has shown, we have aced our health inspections for 7 years with teamwork."
