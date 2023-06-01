EBENSBURG, Pa – Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky will utilize the CamTran Rack and Ride on Friday and Saturday to promote the program and World Bicycle Day.
On Friday, June 2 Chernisky will depart the downtown transit center at 11 a.m. to arrive at the Navy Glo Fire Hall at 11:34 a.m. to begin his ride at the Ghost Town Trail.
On Saturday, June 3 Chernisky will depart the transit center at 9:30 a.m. to arrive at High and Center Streets in Downtown Ebensburg at 10:20 a.m. and will ride to the trailhead at the Young People's Community.
