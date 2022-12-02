JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For decades, comic book artist Steve Ditko was labeled a “recluse” because he chose to allow his work to speak for him.
Few public photographs exist of the man, and he did even fewer interviews. But his family members who still reside in his hometown of Johnstown are working to change this narrative – and show the world the funny, kind-hearted, generous and friendly man they say Ditko actually was.
“We want the truth,” younger brother Pat Ditko said. “There’s so much stuff out there that’s not legitimate and we want to make it right.”
Patrick Ditko, 52, Steve Ditko’s nephew and Pat Ditko’s son, said the family wants to set the record straight.
“The more we talk about it, the more we learn, the more we share,” he said.
Steve Ditko was born on Nov. 2, 1927, in Johnstown. He died on June 29, 2018, in New York City.
‘He was my hero’
The comics legend is known for his co-creation of Marvel Comics hero Spider-Man and many of his rogues’ gallery, as well as Doctor Strange and DC Comics characters Blue Beetle and The Question, to name a few.
But he was also a World War II veteran who, nephew Patrick Ditko said, had an ever-present respect for the military – he carried a small version of his honorable discharge papers in his wallet until the day he died – and a prankster, a joker, a passionate pinochle player and much more.
“He was my brother,” said Pat Ditko, 87, “and he was my hero.”
Steve Ditko’s surviving family members have come together to create Ditko Ink, a group of appointed heirs who make decisions about how the estate is handled.
Their main goal is preserving the artist’s legacy.
They’re the group that worked with Bottle Works and its creative director Matthew Lamb in 2021 to curate an exhibit about the artist’s life and impact on popular culture, as well as the installation of the Spider-Man and Doctor Strange mural on Washington Street in downtown Johnstown and other art pieces featuring his work in Johnstown.
“We love working with Matt,” Patrick Ditko said. “We’re so proud of what he’s done with the murals.”
Visits to Johnstown
The group can only speculate as to why their famous relative kept to himself, but Patrick Ditko said his brother Mark’s theory is that it was done to protect the family’s privacy.
Steve Ditko spent most of his adult life in New York City, where he moved in 1950 to enroll in cartoonist school and start his career in comics.
Despite the long journey, he made regular train trips back to the West End neighborhood of Johnstown, where he grew up and some of his family still resides.
Family was a key motivator for him. He would visit the region for holidays such as Christmas and the Fourth of July, and spent Thanksgiving with cousins in New York.
Steve Ditko enjoyed his sister Betty’s spaghetti sauce and always went there for dinner when in town. He loved making bobalki, a sweet Slovak bread ball, on Christmas Eve, and he always manned the grill at cookouts.
Tradition “was important to him,” Patrick Ditko said.
Passing on information is a driving force for Steve Ditko’s heirs and part of why they are pursuing this endeavor to preserve his legacy, all the while knowing the attention may not have been what he wanted.
‘He was a card’
Patrick Ditko and his father said they want the world to know how much of a fun-loving uncle and brother the famous cartoonist was.
“He was a card,” Pat Ditko added.
The younger sibling has numerous anecdotes of his brother’s antics, from sweeping up rice at their sister’s wedding and telling people with a smile that he wanted to save it for later, to cutting out and coloring a piece of paper so his brothers and sisters wouldn’t know where to put the last puzzle piece.
Pat Ditko said his brother was a different person when he was in Johnstown. The pair agreed to not discuss work during visits, not because the illustrator wasn’t proud of what he did, Pat Ditko said – he knew his older brother loved comics – but because that was a separate part of his life.
Pat Ditko was an architect who’s largely responsible for nearly all of the building designs along Menoher Boulevard and more in the area.
When Steve Ditko was in town, the pair filled their time talking about life and family, pitching horseshoes, bowling in the hallway and playing cards.
“He came back here to have a good time,” Patrick Ditko said.
Comic books auction
Spreading the word about the comic industry titan isn’t the only goal of Ditko Ink. They also want to help connect fans to the artist’s work.
Patrick Ditko has led the charge on recent activities of the group, including the organization of a sale of his uncle’s personal comic books, specifically issues of “The Amazing Spider-Man.”
The online auction is being handled by California-based PBA Galleries, which is in possession of the entirety of the collection. Listings can be found at www.pbagalleries.com/view-auctions/catalog/id/621, and the sale goes live at 2 p.m. Thursday, although absentee bids can be placed now.
Aside from the initial 38 issues of “The Amazing Spider- Man,” which Steve Ditko illustrated and often wrote stories for in collaboration with Marvel head Stan Lee, there are dozens of other vintage Spidey comics – including No. 119 when the webhead battles The Incredible Hulk – and others featuring the Punisher, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, the first appearance of the black symbiote suit – No. 252 – and the first appearance of the character Venom – Nos. 299 and 300.
There are lots of various other issues as well, a retro Spider- Man Halloween mask in box, Marvel bumper stickers, webslinger records and more memorabilia.
“It’s a real opportunity,” PBA comics expert Ivan Briggs said during a webinar introducing the auction on Tuesday.
Patrick Ditko noted that when the family was considering what to do with the collection, the group decided it was best to disperse them so that many fans of Steve Ditko can have a piece of his work.
“There’s so many people’s lives he changed,” he said. “If they want to share in a piece of his legacy, we want to do that.”
Upcoming book
There’s more to the Ditko estate than just comics, although the family was raised on them.
Pat Ditko said his father would spend Sundays in a comfortable chair by the stove in the kitchen, reading cartoons – and would give him money to go to Spacks corner store to pick up new issues.
Steve Ditko’s family is in possession of three photo albums made up of pictures he took in Europe during World War II, numerous family photos that capture him in his element – including his wild-patterned shirts, staged photos and singing enthusiastically at the annual Christmas-caroling event.
Many of these images will be included in a new book written by local author Robert Jeschonek, who has also penned the popular Glosser Bros. stories. Jeschonek reached out to the Ditkos about the idea, and after thinking it over – the nephew and brother joke they never do anything quickly – they decided to work with him.
“We felt it important to gather the memories of Steve from the people close to him as soon as possible before we lose them, like my mom, who passed this year,” Patrick Ditko said.
“It’s mostly odd anecdotes about his frequent visits back to Johnstown over the years.
“Although he worked in New York, there was never any doubt that Johnstown was his home. It will be loaded with never- before-seen pictures of a man that was so often referred to as a recluse. It is almost a family album covering his early childhood through the 1990s. Topics range from playing pinochle to how he preferred to eat a hamburger. The best part about the book is how much more I learned about him and continue learning.”
‘From start to finish’
Jeschonek contacted the family because he had heard they were considering a book and said he always loved Steve Ditko’s work.
“I’m a big comic book fan from childhood on, and I always wanted to learn the whole story from his time in Johnstown on,” he said. “It seemed like a great fit.”
Jeschonek is excited about how the book came out because it’s the “whole story from start to finish ... from a different perspective – from a more intimate perspective.”
Interviews range from family and friends to people who Ditko worked with at Marvel, DC and Charlton comics. One of the discoveries that Jeschonek found most compelling during his research was how often Ditko came back to Johnstown – and his devotion to his family.
“I thought that was really fascinating,” he said.
Jeschonek also went to New York City to see where Steve Ditko lived and worked and to walk in his footsteps, which he said allowed him to get closer to the story.
“He was truly an amazing talent and an amazing human being,” he said.
The author added that he’s glad to see that Steve Ditko is getting the attention he deserves and is “so thrilled to see people recognizing that he was from Johnstown.”
It’s been a really fantastic project and experience, Jeschonek said, and he hopes it leads to more attention for the pop culture icon.
That book is due out next year.
Another Steve Ditko comic collection auction through PBA, featuring the artist’s personal Doctor Strange issues, as well as a permanent exhibit at Bottle Works are also being developed.
