The perception of American Civil War battlefield surgery often involves the image of a doctor giving a patient a shot of whiskey to drink and a bullet to bite before wildly hacking into the flesh and bone of a wounded young man who screams out in nightmarish pain.
It is horrific, ingrained in history … and totally inaccurate.
While the conditions were challenging, the doctors had formal training, state-of-the-art equipment and anesthesia to use.
Richard Schroeder and Fran Feyock, official Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides at Gettysburg with connections to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, give presentations to help provide a correct understanding of what battlefield surgery was like during the conflict that raged from 1861 through 1865. Their latest talk is scheduled to take place from 6 to 7 p.m. July 22 at the David A. Glosser Memorial Library Building in downtown Johnstown.
They started studying the subject in depth after becoming guides in 2016.
“What we’ve learned basically is that there is this preconceived notion – or misconception – that surgery in the Civil War was hamburger surgery, and they didn’t know what else to do and they just brutally cut off people’s arms and legs,” Schroeder, an orthopedic surgeon at Conemaugh, said. “Really, nothing could be further from the truth.”
Civil War medical teams had two types of anesthesia – ether and the more common chloroform, according to Feyock, who spent nearly three decades as an anesthesiologist and executive at Conemaugh before recently retiring.
A doctor would roll a piece of cloth into a funnel, put the wide end around the nose and mouth, and then drip in the anesthesia, knocking the patient out for maybe 10 minutes during which the amputation was performed.
“Honest to God, they were blessed,” Feyock said. “If you were only going to have two anesthetics, those are the ones you want. There’s a record of 90,000 surgeries in the medical and surgical history of the war of rebellion. They actually wrote down 90,000 procedures. It’s a tome. But I can only come up with 72 deaths from anesthesia. The drugs were remarkably safe because you would stop breathing before you died. And, if you stopped breathing, you woke up.”
The procedures – despite changes in sterilization, monitoring and ways drugs are administered – were similar to how surgeries are done in modern times.
“If I open up an amputation kit that a Civil War surgeon used in 1863, it doesn’t look very much different than the instruments that are on my sterile back table if I’m doing that operation in 2019,” Schroeder said. “We still use something called an amputation knife to complete the amputation after we cut through the bone. … The biggest difference is now the saws have batteries. We don’t have to use just forearm power to cut through a bone.”
The presentation – the first in a planned series of talks about the Civil War at the library – is being sponsored by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Mary R. Campbell Camp No. 16 Auxiliary.
“Part of our mission and part of our goal as an auxiliary – even on a national level – is education and outreach programs,” said Amy Minor, the local auxiliary’s president. “We’ve been around since the ’90s. … We had low membership. Well, now that we’re getting more membership, we have enough people to do the outreach and to gain more members. This is what we do
– we do education.”
Jim Yeager, Cambria County Library System’s community relations director, sees the event as part of an ongoing mission to provide educational presentations to the community.
“Libraries are moving more towards community centers, rather than libraries,” Yeager said. “We’re trying to do more programming with the community. … It’s all about becoming more part of the community, rather than just in the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.