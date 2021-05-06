Casey in Johnstown

U.S. Sen. Bob casey Jr. signs a welcome sign for him during his visit to Morrell Neighborhood School in the Cambria City section of Johnstown on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Greater Johnstown School District and the Cambria County Child Development Corporation are enrolling preschool students for the upcoming school year.

Children must be 4 years old by Aug. 26 to be eligible for the free program, which includes transportation, breakfast, lunch and a  snack.

The program is funded by Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

For more information and to enroll, contact the Morrell Neighborhood School at 814-262-8184.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you