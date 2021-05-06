Greater Johnstown School District and the Cambria County Child Development Corporation are enrolling preschool students for the upcoming school year.
Children must be 4 years old by Aug. 26 to be eligible for the free program, which includes transportation, breakfast, lunch and a snack.
The program is funded by Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
For more information and to enroll, contact the Morrell Neighborhood School at 814-262-8184.
