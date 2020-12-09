Area skiers and snowboarders will have the opportunity to hit the slopes for the first time this season as Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Thanks to 10 inches of natural snow from last week’s storm, and cold temperatures that allowed the resort’s snowmaking team to stack up piles of artificial snow, the resort is opening a few of its trails. The resort will announce on Saturday which slopes will be open, said Alex Moser, director of marketing and communications, and added that they will be “shutting down midweek next week for more snowmaking.” Although the resort permits season pass holders to take advantage of early openings, they are not extending that this weekend, including those who hold midweek season passes or Hidden Valley passes. Due to COVID-19, the resort is asking guests to pre-purchase lift tickets ($64 per adult and $49 per child ages 6-11), rentals, and lessons online, and to review its “Winter Operations Plan” and “Clean and Safe Guidelines” on its website.
Preparing the slopes
Tags
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Is any of the unused clean nasal swab test kids tested?'
- SBA reveals full list of recipients of PPP loans
- Cambria County coroner investigating baby's death
- WATCH VIDEO | COVID-19 'knocking down a generation': Cambria among state leaders in recent virus deaths
- READ LISTS: Emergency PPP loans reach numerous local small businesses
- Cambria, state set records for COVID-19 cases
- IN THE SPOTLIGHT | Somerset County man carves wood spirits, personalized images on canes
- Cambria County adds 11 COVID-19 deaths, 320 new cases, as state sets daily record
- Johnstown baby's death not suspicious, coroner says
- LHAC spotlights fall sports honorees
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.