7 Springs Snowmaking

Snow guns coat ski trails of the Front Face at Seven Springs Mountain Resort near Champion, PA., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

 John Rucosky

Area skiers and snowboarders will have the opportunity to hit the slopes for the first time this season as Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Thanks to 10 inches of natural snow from last week’s storm, and cold temperatures that allowed the resort’s snowmaking team to stack up piles of artificial snow, the resort is opening a few of its trails. The resort will announce on Saturday which slopes will be open, said Alex Moser, director of marketing and communications, and added that they will be “shutting down midweek next week for more snowmaking.” Although the resort permits season pass holders to take advantage of early openings, they are not extending that this weekend, including those who hold midweek season passes or Hidden Valley passes. Due to COVID-19, the resort is asking guests to pre-purchase lift tickets ($64 per adult and $49 per child ages 6-11), rentals, and lessons online, and to review its “Winter Operations Plan” and “Clean and Safe Guidelines” on its website.

