JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Caitlyn Urban’s experience at California University of Pennsylvania was marred by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the new teacher said she thinks that will help her as she steps into the classroom for the first time this fall.
“Experiencing the pandemic while in college helped me evolve my learning and channel that into how I am prepared to teach with an online aspect and technology use,” Urban said. “Going into my first year of teaching, I could not be more excited to begin my career and help prepare the next generation – who will change the world.”
She graduated from the university in May and was recently hired to teach civics at Greater Johnstown High School.
“I am ecstatic to begin my career,” she said. “I have wanted to be a teacher my whole life and now it is finally a dream come true.”
Tiffany Mock, a Richland Elementary School educator, has a similarly positive view of the approaching school year.
“As an educator and a parent of an elementary student, I have a hopeful outlook for the upcoming school year,” she said. “While I know school districts will continue to take the necessary precautions to keep our students and employees safe, I am relieved that we are progressing toward mostly pre-pandemic operations.”
She acknowledged that there will be challenges, but also that the pandemic brought more attention to social, emotional and academic needs of children.
“I feel as though we are beginning to evolve in the ways that we address those needs in our schools,” Mock said. “Our purpose in education hasn’t changed, but our approach has, as it should post-pandemic.”
Despite these silver linings, the national teacher shortage is present in the educators’ minds.
“The shortage of teachers is very problematic and furthermore directly impacts our ability to recover from learning loss due to the pandemic,” Mock said. “Now more than ever, we need a steady flow of dedicated professionals in our schools. While I won’t focus on the many reasons that teachers are leaving the profession or avoiding it as a career path, I will say that we can focus on what we can control locally.”
The pair don’t view teaching issues as cause for wallowing, but rather a call to action. Urban said the need for young people to join the education field is greater than ever.
“Colleges everywhere have outstanding teacher preparation courses that readily prepare future educators,” she said. “The field itself is so rewarding, because we are the ones preparing the next generation of citizens in our world. ... Teachers are the foundation for our knowledge and perception of the world. The teacher shortage should be a motivation for people to join the field and become part of one of the most rewarding careers.”
Mock added that a lot of teachers pursued the profession because of positive school experiences and current educators should do the same to inspire the next generation.
“We can also focus on the recruitment and retention of teachers by nurturing aspiring educators and trying our best to prevent the burnout of our current professionals,” she said.
