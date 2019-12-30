Gladen Hale

Sara Rose, of Johnstown, places a tiara on her daughter, Gladen Hale, 11, while shopping for New Year's Eve supplies at The Outhouse, a party supply and rental shop, on Bedford Street in Geistown on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Sara Rose, of Johnstown, places a tiara on her daughter, Gladen Hale, 11, while shopping for New Year's Eve supplies at The Outhouse, a party supply and rental shop, on Bedford Street in Geistown on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

Tags

Recommended for you