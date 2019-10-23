A preliminary hearing was continued Wednesday for a longtime Bishop Carroll teacher facing charges based on accusations of inappropriate contact with two teen girls in Harrisburg earlier this year.
Harrisburg’s State Capital Police Department filed a dozen charges against James Ernest Luksik, 68, in March, alleging he had unlawful contact with students during a class trip to the state Capitol building.
Police said a student accused Luksik of rubbing his genital area against a seated student on a bus, while another female student said Luksik patted her butt as she walked past.
Charges include sexual contact with a student, unlawful conduct, corruption of minors, indecent assault and harassment.
Luksik was placed on leave after school officials learned of the allegations against him.
A preliminary hearing Tuesday in front of District Judge David O’Leary was rescheduled for Nov. 8, according to district court staff.
Luksik is represented by attorney Mark Freeman, of Media, according to online court documents. He is free on $20,000 unsecured bail.
