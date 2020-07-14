SOMERSET – A Somerset woman was jailed Monday in connection with a DUI crash that injured a pregnant woman and 12-year-old girl, authorities said.
Somerset Borough police charged Breanna Nicole Smith, 25, with fleeing or eluding police while DUI, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, DUI, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed and related counts.
According to a criminal complaint, police attempted to stop Smith’s vehicle 10:25 a.m., knowing that she was unlicensed. Smith’s vehicle made a wide right turn on East Catherine Street and stopped. A man tried to get out and was nearly run over by Smith as she drove off, the complaint said. Smith failed to stop at a steady red light on North Pleasant Avenue near Stoystown Road and struck a small red passenger vehicle, injuring the driver, who was six weeks pregnant, and a 12-year-old girl, the complaint said.
Both driver and passenger were taken to UPMC Somerset.
When police stopped Smith’s vehicle, they found a 2-year-old child in the back seat. The child was not injured, the complaint said.
Smith reportedly told police and a probation officer that she had used marijuana, methamphetamine and suboxone.
Police said they recovered drugs including methamphetamine from the vehicle. Smith was taken to UPMC Somerset, where she refused a chemical test, the complaint said.
Smith was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.