JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Altoona- Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, announced Thursday that as of April 6, Holy Thursday, the Precious Blood of Jesus Christ will once again be offered at Masses in the diocese.
This marks the first time that Holy Communion will be distributed under both forms – Body and Blood – in the diocese since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bishop is suggesting to priests that they include in their homily on Holy Thursday some instruction on the significance of Holy Communion under both forms, which will allow the faithful an opportunity to reflect and make an informed decision about how they will receive Holy Communion.
