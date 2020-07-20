The 67th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions will be different than any of the previous chapters in the storied event’s history.
As the field of 91 golfers arrived at the Westmont course for a practice round on Monday, the players couldn’t miss a sign that stated in all capital red letters:
“EVERYONE ENTERING THE PROPERTY MUST CHECK IN AT THE HEALTH SCREENING TENT.”
The Sunnehanna Amateur will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will be played through Friday at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course. Many precautions are in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including no spectators being permitted to attend the tournament.
Each golfer must have his temperature taken and fill out a health questionnaire prior to each round. The independent health committee members working at the tent diligently recorded information in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Parents and players are very appreciative of what’s being done,” Sunnehanna Amateur co-Chairman John Yerger said on Monday. “The protocols we have in place have been very successful. We’re really pleased. The players have assumed a lot of responsibility.”
Yerger also credited Dr. William Carney, a surgeon at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, as well as Jodie Babich, MSN, RN, at Conemaugh, and William Caldwell, CEO of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, for their efforts involving the health committee.
“I think the players are cognizant of the issues with COVID-19 and they’re very appreciative of the opportunity to play,” Yerger said. “They understand they have a responsibility.”
The Sunnehanna Amateur Committee announced during last month’s media day that the independent health committee had been formed to establish guidelines and precautions to be followed during the four-day event, which traditionally is held in mid-June but was pushed back a month due to the coronavirus.
Golfers are to arrive no earlier than 90 minutes before their scheduled tee times and are requested to leave as soon as possible after concluding a round. No players will travel from outside the United States to play in the Sunnehanna Amateur this year.
No caddies will be permitted unless a golfer has a family member serve in that role. Push carts will be available. Players will dine in the main country club ballroom instead of the smaller downstairs dining area.
Masks are required indoors, though are not mandatory outdoors.
“They answer basic questions," Yerger said. "This is really what the PGA Tour questionnaire is as well.
“If a player would have two elevated temperatures taken or there are other things in the medical questionnaire that they have questions about, then they will get tested (for COVID-19).”
Other precautions are a matter of common sense.
“We’ve been very clear with the players in the communication prior to the tournament,” Yerger said. “‘If you do not feel well, do not come here.’ Several players in fact have done that. Even during the week if they feel sick we want them to tell us.”
For the first time in history, the Sunnehanna Amateur will produce two qualifiers for the upcoming 120th U.S. Amateur in August. This week’s winner and runner-up each will receive a spot in the event at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.
A new champion will be crowned this year as Alex Smalley, who won the past two Sunnehanna Amateur events, turned professional and won’t be in the field.
Davis Thompson (fourth), Stewart Hagestad (seventh) and Cole Hammer (ninth) are in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Hagestad was a member of the U.S. Walker Cup Team that won in 2019.
The Sunnehanna Amateur 2018 runner-up, Quade Cummins, returns after tying for fifth last year.
Preston Summerhays, the reigning U.S. Junior champion, played at Sunnehanna last year and is in the field.
Michael Thorbjornsen, ranked 33th in the world, won the 2018 U.S. Junior and will play at Sunnehanna.
