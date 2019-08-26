Pre-K Counts teacher Alexandria Teeter (left) works with students (from left) Skyann Tomak, 4, and Ceniye Tibbs, 4, as Monsignor Raymond Balta reads to Christopher Wilson Jr., 4, during the first day of school at Morrell Neighborhood School, 413 Power St. in Johnstown, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. The Pre-K Counts program, operated by Cambria County Child Development Corp. and Greater Johnstown School District, is a free all-day school that includes transportation, breakfast, lunch and snack. Registration is open by calling 814-533-5670, and pushing 1.
