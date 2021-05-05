The founder of a Harrisburg public relations firm who was working for Pennsylvania’s governor on the day of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks has been picked to lead a public awareness campaign for the 20th anniversary of the United Airlines Flight 93 crash.
The board of directors of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, the official nonprofit partner of Flight 93 National Memorial, said on Wednesday that they have selected SRA Communications President Steve Aaron to lead the yearlong campaign.
“The approaching 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be a time of introspection and reflection for all Americans,” said Donna Gibson, board president. “It’s also a unique moment in time to recall and honor the remarkable heroism of the citizens aboard Flight 93, whose actions likely saved the lives of thousands in the U.S. Capitol building.”
The nonprofit group is dedicating 2021 to a campaign that will tell that story to new and different audiences, “and we are pleased to have a seasoned communications professional like Steve Aaron on our team to manage our efforts,” she said.
Aaron worked for two NBC affiliates before joining then-Gov. Tom Ridge as his communications director.
Aaron joined Ridge at the Flight 93 crash site near Shanksville – a moment that would be preserved in “The Only Plane in the Sky,” an oral history of 9/11 by Garrett M. Graff.
Ridge later served as the nation’s first Secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush.
Aaron said it’s a special privilege to have been picked for the job to remind and educate Americans about the “extraordinary self-sacrifice and heroism” shown by the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93.
“The haunting images from that day will forever be with me, as they will be with so many Americans,” he said. “The story of Flight 93 must be told again and again so that it is never forgotten.”
