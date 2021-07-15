The stockpile of personal protective equipment being stored at the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex in Harrisburg will be moved to another site over the next few months, state officials announced Thursday, so that large-scale events can resume at the complex.
Events at the complex were placed on hold for health and safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. As conditions became safer for public gatherings and mitigation measures eased, the complex opened in June for small events.
The lease for the new storage site for the PPE stockpile will help allow larger events at the complex to resume by mid-September, including the All-American Dairy Show, which begins Sept. 18, and the Keystone International Livestock Exposition, which begins Oct. 1.
