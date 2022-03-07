JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – At least 100 customers were without power near Prosser Hollow Road in Middle Taylor Township following a wind storm that moved through the Johnstown area Monday evening.
Penelec reported the outage, citing downed trees as the cause. Utility crews were investigating the incident as of 10:25 p.m. There were also several other smaller outages across the region, Penelec reported.
But as of 10 p.m., all roads were open across Cambria County, Cambria County 911 officials said.
In Somerset County, trees were reported down Monday evening in the northern and central parts of the county, including one that struck phone lines in Conemaugh Township, but the incident was addressed, a Somerset 911 supervisor said.
