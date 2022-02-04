EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough and the surrounding area lost power before 10 a.m. Friday.
The official source of the outage is unknown.
According to Penelec, 1,973 of its 1,987 customers in Ebensburg Borough are without power. Power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m. A total of 2,032 of 2,178 customers in Cambria Township are without power and estimated to have power restored by 1:30 p.m.
The Cambria County Courthouse is closed to further guests during the outage and will close at 1 p.m. if power is not restored.
Central Cambria School District was on a virtual instruction day due to weather conditions, but sent an alert to parents noting the outage in the area and that it may cause a disruption in the virtual learning day.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
