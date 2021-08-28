Nearly 700 Penelec customers including Sheetz and Walmart in the Richland Town Center went dark for about an hour Saturday evening as a result of downed power lines.
Power was lost around 4:30 p.m. and Penelec restored power to customers including Walmart and Sheetz around 5:30, Penelec spokesman Mark Nitowski said.
Both retailers resumed business, but Sheetz gas pumps and electronic payment options were still offline as of 10 p.m. Saturday.
Sheetz employees referred customers to the fully functioning location on Scalp Avenue, about a mile away.
Walmart staff said the store’s parking lot was full at the time of the power outage around and many people who had arrived to pick up groceries had to be turned away.
