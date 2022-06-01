JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An “underground incident” caused a power outage in the downtown part of the city on Wednesday night, according to Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler.
Power went out before 8 p.m.
As of around 9 p.m., Statler did not know the cause, although he noted that there was a “fire in one of the underground lines” earlier in the day.
More than 800 customers in Cambria County were without power at that time, according to outages.firstenergycorp.com.
“It’s something underground, obviously an electrical issue,” Statler said.
Penelec representatives were on site to assess the situation.
Statler had not heard of any injuries, as of 9 p.m.
Initial estimates were that power might be restored by 11 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.