JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A number of Central Park Complex offices, including two district judge offices and the Cambria County Public Defender's Office, were closed Friday morning because of an isolated power outage.
The adjacent Tribune-Democrat building is also impacted by the outage as of 11:15 a.m.
The outage apparently started sometime after 4 a.m.
Todd Meyers, a Penelec spokesman, said eight customers within that corridor were impacted by the outage.
Crews isolated the issue to a T-shaped connecting point for smaller lines under the 600 block of Main Street and were working to address the issue, he said.
"It's the same place as the last (outage source), but it's a different cable," Meyers said.
Penelec plans to take a longer look at the system under the 600 block of Main Street after power is restored to see if a separate piece of equipment might be to blame for the recent outages, he said.
