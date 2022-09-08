JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 700 women gathered for a good time and a good cause during the annual Power of the Purse party at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Thursday.
The event, hosted by the United Way of the Laurel Highlands’ Women United group, was highlighted by the raffling off of 120-plus designer purses, with the funds going to support early-childhood and parental-engagement initiatives.
“It is well-orchestrated, and it’s fun, and the merchandise – the purses – are absolutely beautiful,” UWLH President and CEO Karen Struble Myers said. “I’m not a designer purse person, but I could be converted.”
She described the money raised as the “lead gift” to the effort to support the parental- engagement and early-childhood programs.
UWLH raised $45,000 during last year’s campaign.
“As Women United, I think it’s natural that many of us feel that early childhood is important, and so investing in our early-childhood initiatives allows us to enhance the lives of our youngest learners in our communities,” Myers said. “In addition, it strengthens parents across our region.”
The get-together included the purses, other prizes, dinner and camaraderie.
“I think it’s a nice evening out with the ladies to celebrate a company that is going to be spending the money in a well-deserving way for people that are definitely in need,” said Megan Cunningham, of Johnstown, who attended the event.
This was the first time Power of the Purse was held at the War Memorial.
It was also the inaugural event hosted by Top Dog Productions and Flair of Country Catering and Event Planning since they took over promotion of the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, located across the street from the arena, where the food was prepared.
Dustin Greene, co-owner of Top Dog, said it was a “proud moment.”
“We’ve worked real hard,” Greene said.
