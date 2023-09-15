Patti Crew recently received a digital photo frame as a gift on which she displays the images of her life, including when she dated, married and started a family with James Crew.
But after 1967, there are no more pictures of him. On Nov. 10 of that year, Crew, an Air Force pilot from Windber, was shot down during the Vietnam War. He was eventually declared missing in action.
The pictures continue after that time, though, to include their only child, Dianna Crew, and other people and events.
“It goes on,” Patti Crew said on Friday during a POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial’s Veterans Park. “After Jim got shot down, it goes on with our lives, with Dianna being in school, getting ready to go to church, making her First Communion.
“Our life went on as normal as possible as everybody else’s life.”
Dianna Crew described how her father’s death transformed their family.
“(My mom’s) life as a wife stopped in 1967, but her life as a mother and housewife continued on, and a provider,” she said.
“She always asks me how I got so strong, and I tell her all the time, ‘You may not see it in you, but I do. You owned your own business at a time when that wasn’t really something women did. You raised me singlehandedly. You handled the house. You did everything all on your own.’ This is where I got my strength.”
James Crew’s remains have yet to be found.
“I have gotten older and older, and I just hope and pray that I will still be alive when they get back his remains because I want to see him put to rest in a proper place,” Patti Crew said.
“He doesn’t belong in another country. If he’s buried over there, I hope they find him and bring him back, because he doesn’t belong there. He belongs here. He fought for that flag. He was proud of that. He wanted to be a serviceman. He wanted to be a pilot.”
Dianna Crew feels his remains will “probably not” be identified in their lifetimes, citing information they have received about one of the people from the incident having been identified and the other three being considered nonrecoverable.
But she also spoke about another type of possible reunion.
“I’ve had my mother for 57 years, 56 of them to myself,” Dianna Crew said. “We have done everything together. My dad has been waiting those same 56 years for her on the other side. And when it’s her time, I will sorrowfully but gladly hand her over to him because I know he’s coming for her.”
The Johnstown event at which the Crews spoke was part of the National POW/MIA Recognition Day that is observed on the third Friday in September.
Veteran Community Initiatives Director Tom Caulfield said the ceremony was held “lest we never, ever, ever forget, and we will not as long as we’re in operations here in southwestern Pennsylvania.”
President Joe Biden recognized the day with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Right now, 81,000 brave service members remain missing and unaccounted for. But they are not – and will never be – forgotten. On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, I honor their courage and devotion, and promise to never stop fighting to bring them home.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
