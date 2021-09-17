JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – James Crew wanted to become an architect one day.
But he never got the opportunity.
As a young man from Windber, he joined the Air Force, rising to the rank of major. Then, in 1967, Crew went missing in action after his plane was shot down during the Vietnam War.
“We think of the things that weren’t accomplished,” said his wife, Patti Crew. “Jim wanted to stay in the service at least for 20-some years, come back out, and go into school again and be an architect. He wanted to build homes, and he wanted the kind that families can live in. He had all kinds of ideas. We have blueprints at home that he made while he was in the service, while he was in Vietnam on his ‘free’ time. Anyway, we missed that. That never was accomplished.”
Crew was remembered on Friday morning by his wife and daughter, Dianna Crew, during a POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony hosted by Veteran Community Initiatives at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial’s Veterans Park in downtown Johnstown.
“POW/MIA day we celebrate once a year,” Patti Crew said.
“But, in our family, the MIA day is every day of our lives. It’s 54 years since Jim was shot down. It’s 54 years since this little girl had her dad’s arms around her.”
Crew is one of three remaining local POW/MIAs from the Vietnam War, along with Navy Seaman Apprentice Kenneth Scaife from Johnstown and Air Force Staff Sgt. Elwood Rumbaugh from what was then known as Spangler, according to research done by VCI operations director Josh Hauser.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reports there are approximately 81,600 Americans still missing from World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Cold War, Gulf Wars and other modern conflicts.
“It’s really eye opening,” Hauser said. “A lot of folks don’t realize that we have 81,000 American troops that have never returned.”
Dianna Crew took time to remember not only those POW/MIAs during the ceremony, but also all who have served their country.
“They put their life on the line,” Dianna Crew said. “They signed a contract stating that they would pay with their life, up to and including their life, for us. There’s nothing greater than that.”
Similar ceremonies took place across the country on Friday.
“Today, there are over 13,000 American Legion and VFW posts, along with other veteran organizations and civic organizations, such as yourself, who are taking the time to recognize this day and the importance of the service and sacrifice not only of those who have been POW/MIAs, but their families as well,” said retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Merle Duane Hart, from Windber.
