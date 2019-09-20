A new initiative developed and promoted by a Ligonier-based tourism marketing organization is designed to showcase the “rich heritage, agricultural diversity and entrepreneurial spirit” of the Laurel Highlands region by promoting its distilleries, wineries and craft breweries.
The Laurel Highlands Pour Tour, designed by the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, is a 31-stop self-guided tour that includes Tall Pines Distillery in Salisbury, Whitehorse Brewing in Berlin, Glades Pike Winery near Somerset and Vin de Matrix Winery near Rockwood.
Lisa Welch, assistant manager of Tall Pines Distillery, said in a press release issued Thursday by the LHVB that the tour could “pique interest in our region’s role in American history.”
She added that the Laurel Highlands “has a rich heritage in the history of distilled spirits,” citing its role as the birthplace of the 18th-century Whiskey Rebellion.
To incentivize people to visit the 14 breweries, 11 wineries, four distilleries, one cidery and one meadery included on the itinerary, the LHVB is issuing “Pour Tour passports.” Each participant can have a sticker placed in his or her passport after purchasing a drink at each location.
Prizes will be awarded to those who collect stickers from eight, 18 or
28 participating locations; participants who complete all 31 stops by Jan. 1, 2021, will be entered into a drawing for a “beverage-themed Laurel Highlands getaway valued at $1,000,” according to Thursday’s press release.
Passports can be ordered by visiting lhpourtour.com, by calling 724-238-5661, ext. 101, or by visiting the LHVB’s administrative offices, visitor information centers, brochure racks or any of the participating businesses. Participants can redeem their passports by delivering or mailing them to the LHVB office at 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
“The lore and legacy of distilled spirits and craft beverages run deep in Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands,” Ann Nemanic, executive director of the LHVB, said in Thursday’s press release.
“Today’s industry has blossomed from those deep-seated roots, providing visitors with authentic experiences and tastes they won’t find in any other region. Our Laurel Highlands Pour Tour weaves together history, exceptional landscape and entrepreneurship into a trail of flavorful destinations.”
