JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Winter storms arriving in the region midweek are expected to provide "tricky" conditions for area travelers late Wednesday and all day Thursday, Accuweather in State College is predicting.
"It looks like a potpourri of precipitation heading our way," senior meteorologist Tom Kines said.
A winter storm watch is in effect for Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.
The first storm started on the Pacific Coast this past weekend and has been moving eastward.
According to Accuweather, "forecasters say over a foot of snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions are expected for many in the northern Plains through Wednesday. Later in the week, the storm will expand eastward, potentially dumping substantial amounts of snow in portions of the Upper Midwest and the interior Northeast."
Blizzard warnings were in effect for parts of six mid-western states on Tuesday morning.
That storm will move eastward throughout Wednesday night and into Thursday causing "a lot of sleet, freezing rain and snow" for Southwestern Pennsylvania – possibly rain showers as well.
Kines said two to four inches of sleet and snow are expected.
Wind gusts could also reach as high as 40 mph "on the ridgetops ... west of I-99."
Additionally, ice accumulation may be in excess of 1/4-inch and is most likely in the Laurel Highlands.
"Traveling on Thursday during the day will be a slow go," he added.
The second storm forming on the Mid-Atlantic coast is expected to move northward and impact much of the upper counties in the commonwealth.
With these two weather patterns arriving midweek, Kines said there's some concern about excessive amounts of freezing rain, especially because those showers can cause havoc on tree limbs and power lines.
He noted that isn't necessarily forecasted but is a possibility.
Kines said this type of weather isn't unusual for the time of the year in Pennsylvania and cooler temperatures are expected throughout the end of the week.
"Looks like we're kind of locked into a chilly weather pattern for the next several days," he said.
That means the snow and sleet will likely stick around after the storm moves out of the region.
Wednesday is predicted to have a high of 39 degrees and low of 25, followed by highs of 38 on Thursday and Friday, according to www.accuweather.com.
That's followed by a high of 34 on Saturday and 29 on Sunday, with snow possible.
For more information and to track the weather patterns, visit www.accuweather.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.