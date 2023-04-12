JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In recent years, leaders of the battle against drug abuse have described fentanyl as an unseen killer.
For the countless people across the region battling substance abuse, there's no label identifying what else might be cut into their cocaine, heroin or methamphetamine.
Thanks to a new state law, help is on the way – both for drug users and for those who work to help them, said Jordan Lewis, policy director for the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
By early summer, an online portal will be launched to enable single-county drug and alcohol authorities, EMS services and other agencies to acquire paper testing strips designed to detect the presence of the powerful opioid, Lewis said.
The goal is to deploy test strips for another dangerous drug as well, xylazine, which is claiming a growing number of Pennsylvanians' lives – including in Greater Johnstown.
"For people who are still choosing to buy drugs ... knowing what's inside at least gives them the decision as to whether to use them or not," she said.
'Door' to recovery
The Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program coordinates the distribution of the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone, known under the brand name Narcan, countywide.
The program's director, Fred Oliveros, said leaders want to take a similar approach with distributing testing strips. They want to get the strips into the hands of partner agencies, which will not only get them to people who need them, but also allow the use of the requests to start a conversation that could change or save lives.
"We don't want our motivation to be just giving someone a testing strip and hoping they survive another day, just so they can encounter the same risks the next time they do drugs," he said. "As an organization, we think getting someone in the door and having contact with them is an opportunity to encourage treatment."
Test strips will likely be distributed to treatment organizations, harm reduction organizations, medical clinics and hospitals that often treat and revive people with drug problems. Under the Cambria County Drug Coalition umbrella, efforts include the "warm hand-off" program designed to connect overdose survivors with treatment providers before they leave an emergency room bed or hospital room.
"Testing strips are definitely not a long-term solution to our problem," Oliveros said, "but there are ways to get help ... however they choose to receive it, even if they don't have medical insurance."
Until January, drug test strips were classified as drug paraphernalia in Pennsylvania – no different than a drug syringe, packaging material or a crack pipe. Paraphernalia possession is classified as a misdemeanor in Pennsylvania, punishable by up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine, state law shows.
With testing strips now decriminalized – that is, legal – that frees up organizations focused on harm reduction to acquire and distribute them at no cost, erasing yet another barrier, Lewis said.
'People are drowning'
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, introduced the bill to decriminalize test strips in 2021. It ended up receiving unanimous support in the state House.
If the strips save one life in Cambria County, it was worth it, said state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, an early supporter of the bill.
"If an alcoholic comes home drunk and falls into their swimming pool, someone wouldn't think twice. They'd jump in and get him," Rigby said. "It's the same thing with Narcan and these testing strips. People are drowning from their (dependency) on drugs like fentanyl, and these tools are a way out of the pool."
The result of a test strip or a conversation with someone who provided it "might just be the opening in the door we need to reach them and get them back on the right path," Rigby said.
The state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency spent the past few months surveying local partner organizations on ways to developing the best plan to distribute the test strips, Lewis said.
"With fentanyl still so prevalent," she said, "this is just one more piece of the puzzle."
