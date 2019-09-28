EBENSBURG – There was no shortage of all things potato at the 28th annual Potatofest in Ebensburg on Saturday, from soup and pizza to candy and chips.
Many booths had several hundreds of pounds of potatoes to prepare for the steady crowds the event draws each year.
“We definitely have a lot of vendors that sell out every year, they even sell out before the end of the event,” said Danea Koss, community development director for Ebensburg Borough. “We encourage everybody to come early, try to beat the crowds and get what they want.”
Don Cessna, administrator of the Ebensburg Moose Lodge, said he and other members begin preparing for Potatofest about a week in advance.
Volunteers had supplies for about 240 sausage sandwiches, 150 hot dogs and 450 pounds of potatoes for fresh-cut French fries.
“Usually around 4 o’clock, we’re selling out of stuff,” Cessna said. “This is one of our biggest fundraisers.”
Each year, lines form in Ebensburg’s Memorial Park, where Queen of Peace Parish quickly sells out of two trailers worth of homemade items from its bakery.
“Every year, we try to make more so people aren’t disappointed,” said Father Ananias Buccicone, O.S.B. “We’re always humbled by that.”
Buccicone said church volunteers went through 1,300 pounds of flour this week preparing pies, breads, cinnamon and nut rolls, jams and other baked goods.
On Friday, Buccicone said volunteers started baking around 5 a.m. and worked until about 10 p.m.
For the past 18 years, the parish has made homemade items for bake sales at Thanksgiving, Christmas and festivals including Potatofest and the Apple Cider Festival at Prince Gallitzin State Park.
Those sales have helped with renovation work at the church, and many repeat customers share how appreciate they are that the parish prepares homemade items they may remember from childhood.
“They really feel that we’re doing a service for them,” Buccicone said. “People are genuinely grateful.”
Saturday’s above-average temperatures may not have been the fall weather people come to expect for Potatofest, but Koss said crowds are faithful to attend the one-day event.
“There’s so many good crafters and food vendors and music, so there’s a little bit of everything,” she said. “People come out every year and support it for us.”
Along with a reptile petting zoo and different live entertainment, there was also a mixture of new craft vendors throughout the festival, including in the borough building’s community room this year.
“We try to incorporate some new things every year, keep it the same, but new musicians, new vendors, that sort of thing,” Koss said.
Donna Hummel and her daughters, Lisa Homan and Susan Michael, have been coming from Clearfield to Potatofest every year for about 15 years, selling handmade fall-themed decorations.
Although the team attends about 12 festivals throughout the year to sell their crafts, Hummel said she and her daughters appreciate the well-organized, friendly atmosphere of Potatofest.
“We like the fall weather, the large crowds,” Hummel said.
Familiar faces at Potatofest return for crafts each year, including top-selling items featuring pumpkins and sunflowers.
“(Customers) look for us,” Homan said.
