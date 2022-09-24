EBENSBURG, Pa. - People filled the streets on a sunny, crisp fall day that was ideal for a hot bowl of potato soup, or baked potato topped with brisket, or for sitting on a hay bale in front of a live musical performance.
Turnout was strong for the 31st annual PotatoFest in historic downtown Ebensburg, the second largest producer of potatoes in Pennsylvania.
Patrons were generous in patronizing the dozens of food and craft vendors lining both sides of streets in the borough on Saturday. Businesses also capitalized on the influx of visitors from Cambria and surrounding counties.
Brittany Brown, of Nanty Glo, owner of Timber Sweets has been a vendor at the festival for nine years. This year, proceeds from her cupcake sales went to the Officer Krupa Memorial Foundation for funding police K-9 units in the region. She started the foundation in honor of her brother, officer Matthew Krupa, who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2021, while working in San Antonio, Texas.
"It's a great event and the crowd is always generous," Brown said. "I look forward to it every year."
Smoke billowed from barbeque pits and visitors walked shoulder to shoulder through the streets, closed to traffic for the day, to browse vendors selling local art, foods including honey and beef jerky, and all varieties of snacks and crafts.
Children's activities included a bouncy house and photos with Mr. Potato Head. The photo opportunity was seized by many adults, too, as they passed Mr. Potato Head at Keller Williams realty's booth.
After the photo, children were given balloons, which lasted only a few steps in the hands of 14-month-old Heath Kanski before popping. It was the first PotatoFest experience for the Kanski family, of Hollidaysburg, said Larry Kanski.
"It's a beautiful day," Kanski said.
Business owners in the heart of Ebensburg agreed.
Doors of family-owned Music Mart TV & Electronics, 212 West High St., were wide open, and guitar displays were set out on the sidewalk.
"It's nice to see people out," store general manager Bob Gelormino said. "Every year, this festival brings a lot of customers into stores uptown."
