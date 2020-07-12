More than $16,000 in cash, three handguns and a half pound of marijuana were seized from an Everett home Friday, investigators said.
According to state police in Bedford, a search warrant was executed on a King Street home, leading to the discovery.
State police said Bradley Dodd, 32, of West Providence Township was taken into custody after controlled buys were made at the residence. Dodd faces drug charges and was lodged in Bedford County Jail after failing to post bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.